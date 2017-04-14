Wrestling: National coach may give way to personal trainers

Sushil Kumar Sushil Kumar

Wrestling could soon become the first sport in India to do away with the traditional position of national coach. Instead, the grapplers will be allowed to employ personal trainers and will be accompanied by a ‘performance manager’, or an official on an equivalent designation, for international assignments.

The sports ministry is ‘convinced in principle’ with the concept, which was put forth by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar during a meeting with sports secretary Injeti Srinivas here on Wednesday. Sushil, who has all but quit amateur wrestling, is one of the 14 government-appointed observers and has been tasked with preparing coaching development plans, selection policies and evaluating athletes’ performance, among other aspects.

During the first meeting of the observers on Wednesday, Sushil proposed that the wrestlers be allowed to train under their personal coaches at national camps instead of coaches ‘parachuted to camps without relevant experience.’

His idea struck the right chord with the ministry, which had earlier decided not to allow personal coaches for any sport and made it mandatory for athletes to train at national camps under one chief coach.

Srinivas said the ministry ‘may review the current system in its entirety’ following Sushil’s suggestions. “There is a possibility of accepting the concept of personal coach who will accompany the wrestlers at national camps. It will then change the coaching structure and the national coach will have to be replaced by a performance manager or something like that,” Srinivas told The Indian Express, adding that the ministry will work with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to implement this policy.

It is not yet clear by when this policy would come into force. The men’s freestyle team is currently coached by Jagmender Singh. However, the results haven’t been encouraging. The team returned without any medal from the Rio Olympics and had another embarrassing outing at the World Cup earlier this year in Iran.

The women’s team, coached by Kuldeep Malik, too does not have much to show in recent years apart from the Olympic bronze won by Sakshi Malik last year.

The country’s ‘faulty’ coaching system is seen as one of the reasons for the sharp decline in the standard of the sport which was seen as the best medal prospect at the world level. “We have always had the akhara tradition. A wrestler is picked at an early age and is nurtured by the same coach for several years. Then, at the national camp he is suddenly made to work under a different coach, who has different methods and philosophies,” Sushil said, adding that many careers have been affected in the process of unlearning and learning the styles during the transitional phase.

He cited the example of himself and Yogeshwar Dutt, pointing out that they could win Olympic medals because they were trained and accompanied by childhood coach Yashvir Singh throughout their journey. “Not just us, look at Saina (Nehwal) and (PV) Sindhu. They could win Olympic medals because Gopi sir always kept them with him,” Sushil said. “In wrestling, all the top countries like Russia, Iran, USA have this policy. Wrestling demands personal attention. We are spending on so many aspects related to sport, it’s important that we also focus on personal coaching.”

