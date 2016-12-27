Wrestling is my life and I can’t wait to get on to that mat: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat suffered a knee injury during her bout against Sun Yanan in the quarters of the Women’s Freestyle 48kg category. Vinesh Phogat suffered a knee injury during her bout against Sun Yanan in the quarters of the Women’s Freestyle 48kg category.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat who is still recovering from a knee injury which saw a premature and disastrous end to her Rio 2016 Olympics journey, took to social media to thank her family, friends and fans for their love and support.

Vinesh has been wrestling since the age of seven and and hasn’t stayed away from the mat for this long, she claims in the post on Instagram. She suffered the knee injury during her bout against Sun Yanan of China in the quarter-finals of the women’s freestyle 48kg category.

MUST READ | Wrestling in 2016: It all went wrong before Sakshi Malik came to the rescue

The 22-year old wrestler wrote, “It’s been four months since my knee was operated upon. These 120 days have perhaps been the toughest days of my life. It’s been 15 years since I started wrestling and I don’t think I have ever stayed away from the mat for so long.”

“Wrestling is something that defines me, makes me the person I am and is something that is my biggest passion. This injury, the surgery and the rehabilitation has been a very challenging time. There were times when I have doubted myself, imagined whether I would be able to bring the same intensity once I go back on to the mat and been scared.”

“However, the support of my family, my friends and all you wonderful people, through these four months has been extremely special. It has kept me going, kept me strong and brought a smile to my face on the most difficult of days. The love that I have got on social media, the concern that all of you have shown has been amongst the most touching things in my life and has given me tremendous motivation.”

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Gold medallist is into her last stages of rehab and is likely to return to action soon.

“I cannot imagine my life without wrestling and now, when I am almost at the end of my rehabilitation, I would like to thank all of you for everything you have done for me. Wrestling is my life and I can’t wait to get on to that mat and start enjoying it to the fullest!,” she added further.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd