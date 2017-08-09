Wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electrocution at Jaipal Singh Stadium

Vishal Kumar Verma was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the inundated stadium building. (Source: File) Vishal Kumar Verma was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the inundated stadium building. (Source: File)

National level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma passed away on Tuesday in an accident at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi. As per reports, the 25-year old wrestler was electrocuted due to short circuit at the inundated stadium building. Vishal was spotted lying unconscious by locals and was declared dead by doctors after he was brought to the Sardar Hospital.

Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bhola Singh has condemned the incident and announced an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh to Vishal’s family. The association will also give ten thousand rupees (Rs 10,000) every month to the family.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I don’t know why he went to the office which is sunk in deep waters. The situation of the stadium is pathetic and the building is in ruins. We have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Kumar,” said Singh.

Ganesh Jha, general manager of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL), said that there was no fault in the power connection provided by his department.

“An executive engineer visited the site and reported that there is no fault in the power connection provided by JBVNL. However, there could be a loose connection in the building’s internal electrical wiring,” Ganesh told Times of India.

As per the investigation done by Shyamanand Mandal, officer in-charge of Kotwali police station, the faulty wiring of the water pump seemed to be the main cause of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that death was due to electrocution. Vishal was using a water pump to clear out the water when the incident took place. Faulty wiring seems to be the main cause of this incident,” Mandal concluded.

Vishal was the lone bread earner in his family of six members with three unmarried sisters.

