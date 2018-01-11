Wrestler Sukhchain Singh Cheema dies in road accident

Sukhchain Singh Cheema was awarded Dronacharya Award in 2004. (Sukhchain Singh Cheema/Facebook) Sukhchain Singh Cheema was awarded Dronacharya Award in 2004. (Sukhchain Singh Cheema/Facebook)

Dronacharya awardee wrestler Sukhchain Singh Cheema was killed in a road accident on Patiala bypass on Thursday morning. The accident took place when Cheema was returning home after a training session from his farmhouse. The man whose car hit Cheema’s vehicle has also reportedly died.

Cheema’s son Palwinder Singh Cheema who is posted as DSP (Headquarter), Fatehgarh Sahib told Chandigarh Newsline said that his father was driving a Toyota Etios car and the accident took place at around 6.30 am.

“My father died on the spot, after the hit my father car had fallen in a drain,” he added.

(More details to follow)

