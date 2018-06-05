Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • World Environment Day: Sportspersons pledge to reduce use of plastic, urge people to save environment

World Environment Day: Sportspersons pledge to reduce use of plastic, urge people to save environment

World Environment Day 2018: Sportspersons tweet their concern about environment and pledge to reduce the use of plastic.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 1:15:38 pm
world environment day World Environment Day is observed on June 5. (PTI Photo)
Related News

World Environment Day has always been promoted by celebrities and the United Nations on June 5 every year. This year, India is the host country of Environment Day and the theme of the this year’s Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Many sportspersons shared the concern of the polluted environment and urged people to give up the use of plastic. From cricketers to Bollywood stars, many have tweeted their stories about how we can help clean the environment, especially by not using single-use plastic products.

Most government agencies have announced programs and initiatives on this day related to the theme, sportspersons have also made pledges to to reduce the use of plastic in their day-to-day life.

June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day all around the globe.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Even basketball and NBA with its back and forth runs doesn’t use yo-yo test 