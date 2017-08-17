World Dwarf Games: Indian contingent secures historic 37 medals

The 21-member contingent bagged 15 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals. (Source: Facebook) The 21-member contingent bagged 15 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals. (Source: Facebook)

The Indian contingent participating in the World Dwarf Games has once again delivered a stellar performance in Canada after securing a commendable tally of 37 medals. The 21-member contingent bagged 15 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

This is the 7th edition of the World Dwarf Games where nearly 400 athletes took part. Joby Matthew led the medals tally as he bagged 6 medals. CV Rajanna from Bangalore is another Indian athlete who won gold in 200 m race. Along with him, Devappa More had also won the 100 m race.

Joby Matthew spoke to hindustan times and said, “I had a wonderful experience. I participated in badminton doubles, badminton singles, shot put, javelin, discus throw, and power-lifting. We are very much proud to be Indian athletes.”

Manager of the team Shivananda Gunjal said, “This year was fantastic. They have done an excellent job. We want to give a gift to the country on Independence Day. Coming here, we have been given so much respect, we are very proud of that. We are happy to give 15 gold medals to the country on August 15.”

After their performance, Sports Minister Vijay Goel also passed on his wishes to the contingent.

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in Toronto also felicitated them for their brilliant performance on the occasion of the India’s Independence Day.

