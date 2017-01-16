World champion Sachin Siwach among 500 boxers at National Youth Championships

Sachin Siwach had won the Gold medal at the World Championships in 2016. Sachin Siwach had won the Gold medal at the World Championships in 2016.

Over 500 boxers, including World Championships gold-medallist Sachin Siwach (49kg), will be vying for the top honours at the National Youth Championship which for the first time, is being conducted simultaneously for both men and women in New Delhi.

The event got underway with the opening ceremony in New Delhi on Monday and will feature 30 teams.

This is the third event being hosted by the newly-formed Boxing Federation of India within a span of four months.

Also competing would be Naman Tanwar (91kg), a World Championships bronze-medallist.

“The federation is growing by leaps and bounds. We have already taken the foremost step towards reclaiming India’s rightful place as a boxing power in the world. Even though there is still a long way to go, I’m happy with the effect,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

“As far as the youth championship goes, we will choose the most deserving players from this championship and train them at a national camp with world class facilities and infrastructure,” he added.

The BFI has introduced a prize money that would be given to 80 medallists in order to push their zeal.

There will be 10 weight categories, and each category will have 4 winners. The award for the gold-medallists will be Rs 20,000, for silver Rs 12,000 and the bronze-medallists will be awarded Rs 7,000 each.