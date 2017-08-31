Only in Express

World 800 metres champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse ‘brutally assaulted’

A police investigation is continuing after a complaint was filed, with authorities still on the hunt for the assailants. According to the website of the Sud Ouest newspaper, the attack occurred at around 4:00 am on Sunday morning.

By: AFP | Bordeaux | Updated: August 31, 2017 7:06 pm
Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, Gujan-Mestras, Sud Ouest, southwest Gironde Pierre-Ambroise Bosse had reportedly spent the night out with friends when he was approached by the three people. (Source: AP)
World 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse sustained “multiple facial fractures” after a vicious late-night attack in the southwest Gironde region of France last weekend.

Bosse, 25, said on his Facebook page yesterday that he was the “victim of a violent attack” while on holiday and had been “brutally assaulted by three individuals”.

He said he had suffered “unspeakable psychological damage” as a result of the incident and had been forced to put an early end to his season. “Me who has always loved people, I love three less of them today,” Bosse wrote.

A police investigation is continuing after a complaint was filed, with authorities still on the hunt for the assailants. According to the website of the Sud Ouest newspaper, the attack occurred at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on Sunday morning in the car park of the Gujan-Mestras casino.

Bosse had reportedly spent the night out with friends when he was approached by the three people, posing for a photo alongside them before events turned sour.

At the world championship final in London this month Bosse produced a stunning burst with 150m to go to give France their first-ever gold in the 800m.

