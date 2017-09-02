Only in Express

Wong King Yeung scores easy win; Udit Sharma, Kunal Singh record close victories

The Asian Squash Federation Platinum tournament and a five star tournament on the Indian Junior squash circuit has been organised by city-based Bombay Gymkhana.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:September 2, 2017 7:39 pm
Wong King Yeung, Hong Kong, Pintoo Rai, Priyansh Kedia Udit Sharma and Kunal Singh, both worked hard to win their respective first round matches. (Source: File)
Wong King Yeung of Hong Kong enjoyed a successful opening round as he defeated India’s Pintoo Rai 11-4, 11-7, 11-3, to move to the second round of the 9th Indian Junior Open Squash tournament.

In two interesting encounters, which were an all-Indian affair, Udit Sharma and Kunal Singh, both worked hard to win their respective first round matches.

While Sharma overcame Priyansh Kedia 11-5, 11-1, 9-11, 12-14, 11-5. Singh, after losing the opening game, managed to prevail over Maanav Mandhian by a 10-12, 11-4, 11-9, 12-14, 11-5 scoreline.

Results:

Boy’s Under-15 (1st round): Manav Mody (Ind) bt Rajveer Pratap Singh (Ind) 11-4 11-2 11-2; Aditya Belwalkar (Ind) bt Vardhan Shorewala (Ind) 11-5 11-5 11-1; Ansh Mehta (Ind) bt Advait Iyer (Ind) 11-5 4-11 11-9 11-5; Karanvatsal Dalmia (Ind) bt Vismay Totala 11-5 11-4 11-4; Yash Motwani (Ind) bt Aryaveer Pratap Singh (Ind) 11-1 11-7 11-2.

Boy’s under-19 (1st round): Wong King Yeung (Hong Kong) bt Pintoo Rai (Ind) 11-4 11-7 11-3; Akash Banodha (Ind) bt Niraj Kabra (Ind) 11-6 11-6 11-3; Mridul Rawat (Ind) bt Kshitiz Sehgal (Ind) 11-9 11-7 11-8; Udit Sharma (Ind) bt Priyansh Kedia (Ind) 11-5 11-1 9-11 12-14 11-5; Akash Ashokumar (Ind) bt Sachin Shinde (Ind) 11-7 6-11 11-4 11-5; Kunal Singh (Ind) bt Maanav Mandhian 10-12 11-4 11-9 12-14 11-5.

