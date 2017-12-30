Kamala Mills Fire

Women’s National Boxing Championships to be Commonwealth Games selection trials too

Women's National Championships will double up as selection trials for camp probables for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, a move that is likely to ensure top pugilists' participation.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2017 6:05 pm
Women's National Boxing Championships will be followed by a national camp in New Delhi.
Women’s National Boxing Championships, to be held in January, will double up as selection trials for camp probables for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, a move that is likely to ensure top pugilists’ participation in the marquee domestic event. The tournament will be held from January 6 to 12 in Rohtak after being postponed by over a month owing to the World Youth Women’s Championships in November.

“This will be a Selection Trial tournament to pick up the Camp probables for the Commonwealth Games as well as Asian Games,” the Boxing Federation of India said in a statement.

The tournament will be attended by Indian boxing’s High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva, the foreign expert for women boxers Raffaele Bergamasco and women’s head coach Shiv Singh. The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in April in Gold Coast, followed by the Asian Games in Indonesia in August. So far, 300 boxers have registered themselves for the meet from 35 member units across India. The championship will be followed by a national camp in New Delhi.

