Winter Olympics 2018: When is the Closing Ceremony, date, time in IST, live streaming

The closing ceremony of Winter Olympics 2018 will offer the athletes as well as the fans one last chance to celebrate and remember the incredible tournament that went by. Even though the closing ceremony is not as looked forward to as the opening ceremony, it is still a celebration worth watching. Countries select flag-bearers who lead their contingent for one last time at the Games, which is followed by artists and performers making the show memorable for those who have been a part of it. Other than that, K-pop is expected to perform at the closing ceremony of PyeongChang Games. Here is all you need to know about the closing ceremony of Winter Olympics 2018.

When is the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The 2018 Winter Olympics will officially end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 25.

What time is the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The Closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics begins at 2000 hrs Korea Standard Time (KST). In IST that will be 4.30 PM.

Where will be the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics be held?

The Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be held at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The site of the Closing Ceremony was built specifically for the purpose of the Winter Olympics. It can accomodate 35,000 people. No Olympic or Paralympic events will be held at the stadium and it will only be used for the purpose of opening and closing ceremonies.

Who will perform at the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

K-pop band EXO will be among the performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games. The closing ceremony will include an elaborately choreographed routine that will bring together music, dance, and art.

Where can I watch the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The Closing Ceremony or any part of the 2018 Winter Olympics will, unfortunately, not be aired in India on TV. None of the sports TV channels or their digital properties aired the Games live. However, Reliance’s JioTV have acquired broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics.

