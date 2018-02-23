  • Associate Sponsor
Winter Olympics 2018: Norway to get curling medal stripped from Russians

Norway's mixed doubles curling team will be presented Saturday night with the Olympic bronze model that was stripped from the Russian team.

February 23, 2018
Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten will receive their medals at the medals plaza in Pyeongchang.
The International Olympic Committee said in a Twitter post that Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten will receive their medals at the medals plaza in Pyeongchang. It’s a rare quick turnaround for such an instance.

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his medal on Thursday after admitting to a doping violation during the games. He tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after placing third in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The IOC tweet showed Olympic Committee, President Thomas Bach, welcoming Skaslien and Nedregotten back to Pyeongchang.

