  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye
  • Winter Olympics 2018: Judges have ‘secret language’, says gutted freestyle skier James Woods

Winter Olympics 2018: Judges have ‘secret language’, says gutted freestyle skier James Woods

James Woods was "devastated" to miss out on a slopestyle medal for Great Britain on Sunday after being convinced he had nailed a winning run during the final.

By: Reuters | Published: February 18, 2018 4:36 pm
james woods James Woods of Britain competes at PyeongChang Games. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Freestyle skier James Woods was “devastated” to miss out on a slopestyle medal for Great Britain on Sunday after being convinced he had nailed a winning run during the final.

The 26-year-old Sheffield native briefly held the silver medal position behind Norwegian gold medallist Oystein Braaten at Phoenix Snow Park after scoring 91.00 with an acrobatic and near-flawless routine.

He was ultimately overhauled in the third and final run, however, by runner-up American Nick Goepper and bronze-winning Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, despite another impressive score of 90.00.

Although praising his rivals for their “amazing” displays, Woods was left feeling a bit short-changed.

“It’s all good, I know what’s up. I know what I did. I stand by my word, I reckon my run was pretty badass,” he told reporters of his high-risk but clean second effort.

“I knew that that 91 is not going to hold. It’s kind of a little secret language between the judges,” he added.
“I can put my hand on my heart and say that run, totally clean, I definitely could have won. I’m going to go back and watch the competition, but I was pretty sure I laced that run.”

Woods, who finished fifth in the event at Sochi four years ago, also suffered a deep gash under his chin after kneeing himself during one of his jumps in the opening run.

He just missed out on a second slopestyle medal for Team GB, following Isabel Atkin’s surprise bronze in the women’s event on Saturday, the first British medal in a Winter Olympic skiing discipline.

It was still a great experience, said the enthusiastic Woods, and a decent crowd at the venue were treated to a “perfect show”.

“If people are going to be inspired by skiing, then we couldn’t have put on a better show,” he said.

“And Izzy (Atkin) came away with some hardware.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

"I’m not competing with anyone at all. If anything, I only look to help my team in any way I can." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table