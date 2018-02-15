Winter Olympics 2018: German pair dazzle with world record and gold medal

Sitting in fourth after the short programme on Wednesday when Massot doubled a triple jump, the duo skated a flawless free skate, beating their own world record mark in the process. (Source: AP) Sitting in fourth after the short programme on Wednesday when Massot doubled a triple jump, the duo skated a flawless free skate, beating their own world record mark in the process. (Source: AP)

Germany’s Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot came from behind to claim both a world record in their free skate and Olympic pairs gold with a brilliant and haunting performance at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday.

Sitting in fourth after the short programme on Wednesday when Massot doubled a triple jump, the duo skated a flawless free skate, beating their own world record mark in the process, and fell to the ice in tears after finishing.

Silver went to China’s reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and bronze to Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App