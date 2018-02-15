  • Associate Sponsor
Winter Olympics 2018: German pair dazzle with world record and gold medal

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot came from behind to claim both a world record in their free skate and Olympic pairs gold.

By: Reuters | Published: February 15, 2018 3:24 pm
Germany’s Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot came from behind to claim both a world record in their free skate and Olympic pairs gold with a brilliant and haunting performance at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday.

Sitting in fourth after the short programme on Wednesday when Massot doubled a triple jump, the duo skated a flawless free skate, beating their own world record mark in the process, and fell to the ice in tears after finishing.

Silver went to China’s reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and bronze to Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

