Winter Olympics 2018: Everything you need to know about India’s flagbearer Shiva Keshavan and Luge

Shiva Keshavan, who carried the Indian flag during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeonChang, will be in action when the Luge Men’s Singles run gets underway on Saturday. Both Keshavan and the sport are relatively unknown entities in India but this is the sixth time he is making an Olympic appearance over a career that has spanned two decades. This makes him the Indian with most appearances in the Winter Olympic and the second most behind Leander Paes if the Summer Games are to be taken into consideration.

Who is Shiva Keshavan?

Keshavan was born in 1981 to an Italian mother and Indian father in Vashisht, a village situated in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Vashisht is a hotspot for tourists and is one of the top skiing destinations in the country and thus, Keshavan took an interest towards sledding and skiing at a young age. He was discovered by a team led by Austrian world champion Gunther Lemmerer and went on to participate in the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998 at the age of 16. He was the youngest in Luge at the time but couldn’t participate due to lack of funds. Keshavan’s journey across the six Olympics that he has participated is wrought with tales of overcoming hurdles, most of which came up due to the ignorance in India to Winter sports.

Luge in a nutshell

Shiva Keshavan during the men’s luge training run ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Source: AP) Shiva Keshavan during the men’s luge training run ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Source: AP)

As is the case in sports like football or basketball, Luge is a name derived from the primary equipment that athletes use for playing the sport. A Luge is a sled that carries one or two persons depending on whether it’s a singles or a doubles event. In the Olympics, the sport involves athletes, riding the luge down an artificial track. Lugers lie face up on the sleigh and control their slide using mainly their calves to apply pressure on the runners which are the steel rods below the sleigh. Lugers can hit some extreme speeds during runs – Austria’s Manuel Pfister reached a top speed of 154 kph during training before the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Luge has been included in the Winter Olympics since 1964 and Germany, with 15 Gold medals, are the dominant side. Apart from the men’s singles in which Keshavan is participating, the other sections include Women’s Singles, doubles and team relay. A total of four runs are allowed for each athlete and the first and second runs are scheduled to be held on Sunday. The first run is scheduled to start on 7:10 PM local time i.e, 3:40 PM IST.

