Wimbledon 2017: Twitterati applauds Garbine Muguruza’s first Wimbledon title

Tennis – Wimbledon – London, Britain – July 15, 2017 Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in action during the final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Matthew Childs Tennis – Wimbledon – London, Britain – July 15, 2017 Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in action during the final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Garbine Muguruza secured her first Wimbledon title by beating Venus Willimas 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday.In what can be deemed as a one sided affair, Muruguza dominated proceedings from the word go and became the second Spanish woman to win Wimbledon. Muguruza’s current coach Conchita Martinez was the first person to win the title. While Muruguza seemed confident in the finals, her opponent – Venus William looked completely out of sorts and failed to win put the pressure back on her opponent.

However, Muguruza’s win over Williams sent social media into a frenzy and drew lots of applause. Here are some of the reactions:

Great tourney for champ @GarbiMuguruza & finalist @Venuseswilliams. You’ll both undoubtedly go down as legends in our sport. Congrats Garbi! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) 15 July 2017

Meanwhile, after the win, a visibly elated Muguruza, said, “The first set was tough. We both had a lot of chances. I’m glad I took mine. I grew up watching Venus play, so it’s incredible to play the final against her. The nerves are inside, of course, I was nervous “Two years ago I lost in the final against Serena and she told me I would win one day. Here I am. Finally.”

