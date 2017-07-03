Will talk to Manny Pacquiao about calling it a day, says trainer Freddie Roach

Manny Pacquiao lost to Australian Jeff Horn on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Manny Pacquiao lost to Australian Jeff Horn on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Trainer Freddie Roach said that Manny Pacquiao should call it a day after he lost badly to Australian Jeff Horn on Sunday’s World Boxing Organisation welterweight title bout in Brisbane.

After the controversial match over all the three judges awarding Horn the score, the trainer said that his advice to the 38-year-old Pacquiao would be to retire. The Filipino boxer lost 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 to Horn before 51,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

He said that he would try to convince Pcquiao to end his 22-year-long career. “I’m going to talk to Manny about maybe calling it a day, maybe this is it,” Roach said.

Even three-time world champion Jeff Fenech feels that it would be ‘stupid’ to let Pacquiao fight again. “If they let Manny fight again, that’s stupid,” said the Australian great. “He should go relax and enjoy the money he has made. He’s got nothing to prove. Retire.”

“Jeff fought the right fight and took Manny to places he’d not been before … he made it a bit dirty.”

But it looks like Pacquiao has other plans. “I respect the judges’ decision. He was much tougher than I expected. Much, much tougher. We have a clause for a rematch. No problem,” he said after losing.

