Will provide right opportunities for youth, says newly-appointed Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

The newly-appointed Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday promised that the youth will be provided with the right opportunities and ensured that they will be made physically and mentally stronger.

Rathore, who replaced Vijay Goel as the new Sports Minister on Sunday, said that the focus will be on winning medals at all levels. “Win medals at all levels — village level or at the Olympic level. Sports is a state subject so we will work together with the state departments to provide, like I said, best of the opportunities for the sportspersons,” said Rathore, who joined BJP after taking premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2013.

The former world championship silver medallist added, “The most important thing is that the sportsman only has one challenge and that is to overcome adversaries, and enhance the level of their sports. Also the youth, not just in sports, but also in their personality development because that’s the essence of the youth ministry.”

When asked about the new education policy, he said, “The point is that education just doesn’t happen in schools and colleges. The education for life happens in sports grounds and that’s where we come in. The sports ministry and the states will provide the right opportunities for our youth, the future of this country, to make themselves physically and mentally more stronger.”

