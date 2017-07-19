Who is Manpreet Kaur? Everything you need to know about India’s shot-put champion

Born on March 5 1996, Manpreet hails from Ambala and is an Olympic shot putter. (Source: Express Archive) Born on March 5 1996, Manpreet hails from Ambala and is an Olympic shot putter. (Source: Express Archive)

Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur was on Tuesday reportedly tested positive for a banned stimulant. The repercussions of this would be that she might lose the gold medal clinched by her earlier this month at Asian Athletics Championships. Kaur tested positive for stimulant dimethylbutylamine.

The test was conducted by National Anti-Doping Officials during the Federation Cup National Championships held in Patiala from June 1-4. She has not been put under provisional suspension as dimethylbutylamine is a specified substance under the WADA Code but if her confirmatory urine sample ‘B’ test also returns positive then India will lose the gold medal she won in Bhubaneswar .

“Manpreet has tested positive in a test conducted during the Federation Cup in June. Her urine sample has been found to have stimulant dimethylbutylamine,” an Athletics Federation of India official told PTI.

“We have been notified by NADA about this last night,” he said.

Born on March 5 1996, Manpreet hails from Ambala and is an Olympic shot putter and works at Indian Railways. The shot putter belongs to a family of sportspersons as one of her brothers was a university-level 100m sprinter while the second one is a discuss thrower. Her sister-in-law was also a shot putter. Interestingly, Kaur initially trained in 100m but it was her brother who made her switch to shot put. She became the only Indian women to qualify for Rio 2016 Olympics in her field.

The shot putter married Karamjeet Singh who is a university level shot putter and also her trainer and the couple have a daughter.

