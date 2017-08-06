Latest News

Who is Justin Gatlin and why was he booed?

Justin Gatlin was booed at almost every turn this week in London - during introductions or when his face showed up on the big screen. Gatlin has a doping past but his suspension ended in 2010. He is, however, still portrayed as the bad guy, even by the commentators.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 6, 2017 2:16 pm
justin gatlin, gatlin, usain bolt, justin gatlin dope, gatlin boo, world championships, athletics, sports news, indian express Justin Gatlin celebrates after crossing the line to win the gold medal in the Men’s 100m final. (Source: AP)
The 100m final race on Sunday at the World Championships was supposed to be all about the legendary Usain Bolt, who was pulling the curtain on a successful career in 100m. Justin Gatlin of America ruined a perfecct sports fairytale and fans have more than one reason to hate him.

Yes, Gatlin was booed by a crowd of around 56,000 as he crossed the finish line to win gold on Sunday. But it was not only in relation to party spoiler for Bolt. Gatlin has been in news for being a twice doping offender as his Wikipedia profile screams Justin “the Cheat” Gatlin.

When Bolt prevailed over Galtin two years ago at the Beijing World Championships, it was hailed as good prevailing over evil. However, even Bolt felt that it was not fair to jeer Gatlin after his win. “The first thing he did was congratulate me and say that I didn’t deserve the boos,” Gatlin revealed. “He is an inspiration.”

Bolt said, “He is a great competitor. You have to be at your best against him,” Bolt said. “I really appreciate competing against him and he is a good person.”

Gatlin finished runner-up to Bolt in Rio Olympics 2016.

