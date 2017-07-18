When will we stop shaming our athletes in the name of religion?

Athletes have been shamed multiple times on social media for their choice of clothing. Athletes have been shamed multiple times on social media for their choice of clothing.

It’s a fact that sexism is very much prevalent in our society. And people on Twitter and Facebook have this morbid fascination to become moral guardians. They dictate how people should dress, what to eat and what not to eat. The latest victim of this has been cricketer Irfan Pathan, who uploaded a picture of himself with his wife on his social media account on Facebook.

Forgetting his achievements and the laurels he brought whenever he has represented India internationally, Pathan was trolled, or rather shamed for the biggest crime in the world – uploading a picture with his wife in which a part of her arms, trying to hide her face, were visible. Oh, and for the unthinkable act of wearing nail polish!

From comments telling him to protect his wife’s beauty from outside world to cursing him for going against Islam, Pathan drew flak from moral police that has nothing better to do than sit on Facebook and shame others.

In December, Mohammed Shami faced the ire of social media trolls in a similar incident. His mistake? He put up a picture with his wife in a sleeveless gown, which according to the “high opinion” of many was religiously inappropriate.

Trolls did not even spare our tennis star Sania Mirza, who is more popularly known as Shoaib Malik’s wife despite her own commendable achievements. Looking gorgeous in a red dress, Mirza had uploaded a picture on her Twitter handle. But much to the shame of humanity that claims to be living in the 21st century, she drew the ire for ‘not sticking to the dress code of Islam’ and wearing revealing clothes.

The bigger question here is, when will we stop slut shaming women on the basis of what they wear? Why can’t we see women as individuals beyond what they wear. Sania Mirza is a tennis star and she has made India proud on multiple occasions. But our concern revolves around what she wears, seriously?

We do not deserve these athletes, who work day in and day out to represent India on the global platform. Or rather they do not deserve us.

