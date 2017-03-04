When will Haryana government fulfil its promise: Sakshi Malick

Sakshi Malik is the fourth female athlete from India to win an Olympic medal. (Source: AP) Sakshi Malik is the fourth female athlete from India to win an Olympic medal. (Source: AP)

Indian wrestler and Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik claimed that she is yet to receive the incentives promised to her by the Haryana government after her historic medal at the Rio Games.

Posting a message on her twitter handle, a seemingly discontent Sakshi wrote, “Medal ka vada maine pura kiya, Haryana sarkar apna vada kab pura karegi? (I fulfilled my promise of winning an Olympic medal for the country, when will Haryana government fulfil its promise?)” “Announcements made by Haryana Government after my OLYMPIC MEDAL win were for MEDIA ONLY ?,” she further added.

It may be recalled here that the Haryana government had announced cash rewards and incentives amounting to Rs 3.5 crore after Sakshi became the first woman wrestler from India to win an Olympic medal.

Before the Olympics had begun, the Government of Haryana had announced its rewards, Rs 6 crore for gold medallists, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze winners.

Announcements made by Haryana Government after my OLYMPIC MEDAL win were for MEDIA ONLY ?.(2/2)@cmohry @anilvijminister @VijayGoelBJP — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) 4 March 2017

Sakshi won her bronze medal in Rio last year after she had defeated Mongolia’s Orkhon Purevdorj and Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the first and second repechage rounds respectively. With these comeback wins, she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Olympic medal in the 58kg freestyle category.

Sakshi became only the fourth woman athlete from India to win an Olympic medal as she earned the dramatic win after falling behind 0-5 in the do-or-die bout on day 12 of the Rio Olympics.