When and where to watch WWE Royal Rumble live coverage on TV, live streaming

The Royal Rumble match will be played on January 30. (Source: wwe.com) The Royal Rumble match will be played on January 30. (Source: wwe.com)

Thirty superstars from SmackDown and Raw will fight each other as the Royal Rumble Match returns on Sunday, January 29, will go on to challenge for a World Championship in the main event of WrestleMania this April. In the star-studded contest, only way to eliminate another wrestlers is by throwing over the top rope to the outside. In the 28th edition of the pay-per-view contest, it was Triple-H who won the match by eliminating Dean Ambrose to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. By doing so he won his second Royal Rumble match, as well as making him the third person to win it from the number 30 entrant.

When is the Royal Rumble match?

The Royal Rumble match will be played on January 30.

Where will the Royal Rumble match be played?

The Royal Rumble match will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Ten network. It can also be seen in HD on Ten network HD.

What time does the live coverage of the final start?

The live coverage starts 5:30 AM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd