What surprises can happen at Wrestlemania 33?

WWE WrestleMania 33, is almost upon us and the excitement is palpable. Most WWE events are full of surprises and twists in plots and as far as Wrestlemania is concerned it comes with even more surprises. Remember Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in Wrestlemania 31 and how Seth Rollins sprung up the most incredible surprise to cash in his money in the bank contract match.

One of the biggest rumours doing the rounds is the return of the Hardy Boyz.

There has been plenty of speculation over the past month over the Return of the Hardy Boyz to WWE. Apart from the cryptic tweets which Matt Hardy has been sending out there are also plenty of other hints which suggests it’s only a matter of time before Broken Matt and Brother Nero are back in WWE.

The chances of seeing Sting wrestle another match in WWE seem slim, but that doesn’t mean The Icon can’t make a special appearance.

WrestleMania is a time when WWE packs the show with as many big names as it can so fans can leave the show with more memories than they expected.

WWE has slowly started to add Hulk Hogan into its promotional videos for the WWE Network and some of its shows, so it’s logical to assume he could make a return to the company at some point.

WWE likes to bring up a few NXT Superstars at WrestleMania or the following night on Raw. Baron Corbin was given a prominent debut when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and the same could be done for another such talent Shinsuke Nakamura. Whether or not he does come back remains to be seen.

A WrestleMania without The Rock seems incomplete. But there has been no announcement regarding his appearance so far. He is someone who is loved by the crowd and a surprise appearance by him will surely sent the crowd into a tizzy.

