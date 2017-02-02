West Bengal women end 19-year wait for National TT crown

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) huffed and puffed their way to retain the Barna Ballack Cup for the 19th occasion, beating Haryana 3-2 in the final of the 78th 11Even Sports Senior Nationals at the Manesar Sports Club in Manesar on Thursday.

The win was crucial for their men’s team that played without Sharath Kamal and especially after losing their hold on the Jayalakshmi Cup which went the way of West Bengal who defeated Maharashtra 3-0.

A much relieved Anthony Amalraj admitted the pressure after having lost his first singles to Soumyajit Ghosh, who turned up for Haryana. “I was, indeed, under pressure. In the fourth game, Sourav was leading 10-8 and I told myself to play my game. I did precisely that at that time and it paid off,” he said.

G. Sathiyan, who had lost his reverse singles to Ghosh, said: “I am happy Amalraj pulled it off. We needed to win to retain at least one title.”

Haryana’s import Ghosh played his part really well and upped the ante to make it 2-2 after both Saha and Jubin had conceded the lead to PSPB. Ghosh was in his zone and even Sathiyan, an attacking palyer, had fewer answers to his opponent’s variety play.

In the end, Haryana who hoped to win their first title had to satisfy with the silver medal which they have retained for the second successive year.

West Bengal had to wait for 19 years to win their fourth title, the previous three coming in the years 1973, 1994, 1998. Fortunately, Anindita Chakraborty was a part of the winning squad in 1998 that had Mantu Ghosh, Kasturi Chakraborty and Mouma Das, who now plays for PSPB, at the Jammu nationals. As for the final, it was a foregone conclusion.

Maharashtra’s Pooja Sahasrabuddhe, Charvi Kawle and Shruti Amrute were no match to the Bengal side, comprising Krittwika Sinha Roy, Suthirtha Mukherjee and Anindita and it proved to be so.

Results: Men Final: PSPB bt Haryana 3-2 (G. Sathiyan bt Sourav Saha 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, Anthony Amalraj lost to Soumyajit Ghosh 9-11, 5-11, 4-11, Harmeet Desai bt Jubin Kumar 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, Sathiyan lost to Soumyajit 8 11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-13, Amalraj bt Sourav Saha 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 13-11); Semifinals: PSPB bt Gujarat 3-0 (Anthony Amalraj bt Ishaan Hingorani 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, G. Sathiyan bt Harsh Sachanandani 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, Sanil Shetty bt Kaushal Bhatt 11-3, 11-5, 12-10), Haryana bt West Bengal 3-0 (Jubin Kumar bt Arjun Ghosh 12-14, 11-6, 11-3, 12-10, Soumyajit Ghosh bt Anirban Nandi 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, Sourav Saha bt Sougata Srkar 5-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7).

Women Final: West Bengal bt Maharashtra A 3-0 (Krittwika Sinha roy bt Pooja Sahasrabuddhe 11-5, 11-9, 4-11, 11 13,

11-7, Suthirtha Mukherjee bt Charvi Kawle 11-4, 12-10, 11-6); Anindita Chakraborty bt Shruti Amrute 11-6, 11-9, 11-5); Semifinals: Maharashtra A bt PSPB 3-1 (Pooja bt Madhurika Patkar 11-9, 12-10, 11-6, Charvi Kawle lost to Mouma Das 6-11, 3-11, 8-11, Shruti Amrute bt Mousumi Paul 11-7, 11-5, 11-5, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe bt Mouma Das 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9), West Bengal bt AAI 3-0 (Krittwika bt Archana Kamath 11-9, 11-8, 11-9, Suthirtha bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-4, 12-10, 11-5, Anindita bt Frenaz Chipia 5-11, 12-10, 16-14, 111-9).