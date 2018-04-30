We’re WADA-compliant now, claims AIBA

After outsourcing the management of its anti-doping programme, the AIBA is likely to join the Independent Testing Authority by June this year. (Source: Reuters) After outsourcing the management of its anti-doping programme, the AIBA is likely to join the Independent Testing Authority by June this year. (Source: Reuters)

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Monday claimed that it has become WADA-compliant since adopting a revamped anti-doping programme, which was cited as an area of concern by the IOC when it threatened to expel the sport from the 2020 Olympics. “Following the review of the International Boxing Association’s Corrective Action Report (CAR), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concluded that all non-conformities based on the CAR have been addressed appropriately by AIBA,” the AIBA said in a statement.

AIBA has been ordered to revamp its doping programme, its judging and refereeing system and the governance structure by the International Olympic Committee to save boxing from expulsion from the 2020 Games. After outsourcing the management of its anti-doping programme, the AIBA is likely to join the Independent Testing Authority by June this year.

“Being in compliance with the World Anti-Doping marks a big achievement for AIBA and shows its commitment to move our organisation forward. We believe this is just the first step and we will continue our talks with WADA as we working together in the fight for clean sport,” AIBA Executive Director Tom Virgets said. AIBA said it is currently making “strong efforts” to ensure a secure and functional Anti-Doping system is in place during the World Championships next year.

With its new partners, the Global Association of International Sports Federations’ (GAISF) and Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU), AIBA is currently establishing a new anti-doping educational programme dedicated to ensuring that “all AIBA member federations and athletes understand the applicable rules and regulations”. The IOC has also objected to to the appointment of Uzbek Gafur Rakhimov as AIBA President owing to his alleged links to financial crimes, a criticism that has been rejected by AIBA.

