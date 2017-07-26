‘We’ll never forget the sacrifices,’ Indian cricketers honour soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargi Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil war. Kargi Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil war.

India celebrates the 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday. The occasion is one that commemorates the country’s victory in the Kargil conflict. The Indian army evicted Pakistani intruders during the war and recaptured, among other important posts, Tiger Hill, as part of Operation Vijay.

The country observes Kargil Vijay Diwas so as to commemorate those soldiers who died in the conflict. The Indian Army has organised several functions across the country to honour the war heroes on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the day reminds people of “India’s military prowess and the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe.”

Indian cricketers have, more often than not, been vocal about their support for the country’s armed forces. On this occasion too they paid tribute to the soldiers who died in battle. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble etc, were amongst those who paid their respects to martyrs on their social media accounts.

Saluting our brave soldiers who served at #Kargil, and those who continue to serve and protect us each day. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/isioMJkHJ8 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 26 July 2017

18 yrs since #KargilVijayDiwas .Tribute to those who lost their lives for the nation.Bow down to you& Salute to our true heroes,our soldiers pic.twitter.com/tXViO6Q8aU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 July 2017

Salute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army for their sacrifices and selflessly protecting our motherland . #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/zlKFeFy4aw — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 26 July 2017

We’ll never forget the sacrifices. A big salute to all the soldiers and Indian armed forces for having our back always. #KargilVijayDiwas — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 July 2017

Remembering and saluting the soldiers for their sacrifices. They define the word ‘hero’ in every sense. #KargilVijayDiwas — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 26 July 2017

The Indian sports fraternity has on multiple occasions reiterated that the soldiers are the real heroes of the country

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd