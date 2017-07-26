Latest News
‘We’ll never forget the sacrifices,’ Indian cricketers honour soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian cricketers have, more often than not, been vocal about their support for the country's armed forces. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, they paid tribute to the soldiers who died in the Kargi War.

kargil vijay diwas, kargil war, virender sehwag, anil kumble, harbhajan singh, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Kargi Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil war.
India celebrates the 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday. The occasion is one that commemorates the country’s victory in the Kargil conflict. The Indian army evicted Pakistani intruders during the war and recaptured, among other important posts, Tiger Hill, as part of Operation Vijay.

The country observes Kargil Vijay Diwas so as to commemorate those soldiers who died in the conflict. The Indian Army has organised several functions across the country to honour the war heroes on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the day reminds people of “India’s military prowess and the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe.”

Indian cricketers have, more often than not, been vocal about their support for the country’s armed forces. On this occasion too they paid tribute to the soldiers who died in battle. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble etc, were amongst those who paid their respects to martyrs on their social media accounts.

The Indian sports fraternity has on multiple occasions reiterated that the soldiers are the real heroes of the country

