Weightlifting Nationals: Jimjang Deru breaks national record in clean & jerk

Jimjang Deru on Tuesday created a new national record in clean & jerk event in men’s 62kg category with a lift of 153kg to secure the gold medal on day ywo of the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in Nagercoil.

In other weight divisions, Saraswati Rout of Railway Sports Promotion Board and Punjab’s Jasvir Kaur bagged the yellow metals in women’s 58kg and women’s 63kg respectively.

The highlight of the day was the performance of Services Sports Control Board’s Jimjang, who lifted 113kg in snatch before breaking the national record in the clean & jerk with a brilliant effort of 153kg for a total of 226kg to finish on the top of the podium. The earlier national record was in the name of Rustam Sarang of Chhattisgarh.

The silver and bronze in men’s 62kg went to Anthony Raj with an overall lift of 261kg (114+147) and V Srinivasa Rao for picking up an overall weight of 255kg (112+143).

In women’s 58kg, Saraswati’s total lift of 187kg (81+106) saw her clinching the gold, while Amandeep Kaur won the silver after picking up 181kg (81+100) and L Premeshowri Devi settled for bronze with 176kg (80+96).

Jasvir Kaur topped women’s 63kg category with an effort of 208kg (94+114). Vandna Gupta earned the silver medal on the basis of a total lift of 202kg (87+115), while Swathikrishna C Nair claimed the bronze when she lifted 177kg (79+98).