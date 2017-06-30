We are trying to make doping a criminal offence to instill fear in players: Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel told that Sports Ministry is regularly holding meetings with National Sports Federations. Vijay Goel told that Sports Ministry is regularly holding meetings with National Sports Federations.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said that the government is trying to make some stern changes in laws regarding doping which would prevent the players getting involved in the offence.

“We are trying to make doping a criminal offence, so that fear is instilled in the players and they restrain from getting involved in such practices,” said Goel.

Moreover, the minister added that the players who grab medals at school and college levels should undergo tests for dope in order to prevent the youngsters getting involved in it.

“We are planning to take signatures of the players, besides showing them films on doping and basically educating and spreading awareness about it,” said the minister. “I think at least those who win medals at the school and college levels should be tested for dope,” he added.

Goel went on to say that the students who have applied in Delhi University under sports quota fail to get admission, the department would conduct a separate trail for them.

“All those who will fail to get admission in the Delhi University, we would hold trials for them and the chosen ones would be put in some of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres,” said Goel.

“Whenever I get a chance, I visit various SAI centres in the country but in most of them, I have found coaches to be not up to the mark. I have asked all SAI coaches to undergo medical and fitness examinations and will take action based on their reports.”

Talking about enhancing and improving the facilities for players, Goel told that the ministry is regularly holding regular meetings with National Sports Federations.

“We are working closely with the NSFs. I hold regular meetings with them and are looking at ways to improve the facilities for the players. But, at the same time, we have to ensure transparency and accountability of these NSFs.”

Mentioning about the weight categories that would be revoked for the next Olympics, he said that the NSFs would keep the ministry updated about abolition and addition of categories in their respective sports.

“We should not be investing in those weight categories which are not there anymore in the Olympics. I have told all concerned NSFs to keep the ministry updated with the abolition and addition of categories in their respective sports,” Goel clarified.

Goel claimed that ‘Mission 11 million’, an initiative which aims at taking football to 12000 schools in 37 cities has already gone over 50 percent mark.

“We have already reached 6.5 figure mark and taken around 5000 schools under the initiative. There has been a progress on that front,” said Goel.

The minister was quick to respond when he was told that not many schools have come on board.

“I will hold a meeting and evaluate what progress has been made so far,” he said. “We are starting it with Delhi and trying to role out the model but it would be hosted by other states also to identify talents, as they most of cream comes from rural and tribal areas.”

