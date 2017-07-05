We are not cricketers, we are the Asian Team Snooker Champions 2017: Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani teamed up with Laxman Rawat to beat Pakistan in the Asian Snooker Championship. Pankaj Advani teamed up with Laxman Rawat to beat Pakistan in the Asian Snooker Championship.

Pankaj Advani-led India beat Pakistan in the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to bring further laurels to the country in an already glittering career. Advani teamed up with Laxman Rawat to demolish Pakistan in the final on Wednesday. Later, he tweeted that they may not be cricketers and afforded plenty of media attention in the process but still getting the job done to lift the Snooker Championship. He wrote on Twitter, “We r not demigods, we r not cricketers.. We r the Asian Team Snooker Champions 2017 🏆 What a feeling!”. The Indian unit comprised of Malkeet Singh with Ashok Shandilya as coach.

India stood a chance to complete a whitewash with Rawat delivering the goods alongside the legendary cueist and thus picked up his first major trophy. Advani gave India the lead by putting on a strong performance against Mohammad Bilal. Despite a foul from Advani, he was too good for Bilal and bounced back to piece together a brilliant break of 83 to seal the first tie of the best-of-five final.

Rawat took the table up next and gave India a 2-0 advantage in the quest for the title with a clinical 73 break to win the frame without allowing his opponent, Babar Masih to score a single point.

In the doubles tie, India needed to put in a win and ensure a whitewash. In a dramatic third and what would prove to be the final frame, a heroic attempt by Advani got him the pot and India were within touching distance of the trophy. He held his nerve and completed the task of clearing the frame and winning the final 3-0.

With the title and the win in the final, Advani remained the only player to not lose a single individual match in the team event. This title brings up Advani’s second Asian title this season and 8th overall (6 Billiards, 1 6-red and 1 Team Snooker) while it is a first for Rawat and Singh.

