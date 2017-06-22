WBO sanctions for Asia’s biggest fight between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali

Vijender Singh has been dismantling opponents with a calm not usually associated with professional boxing. Vijender Singh has been dismantling opponents with a calm not usually associated with professional boxing.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has sanctioned Asia’s biggest showdown title between two of the biggest boxing names of the Asian subcontinen – Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali.

The mega fight to decide the ‘King of Asia’ will happen in the first week of August in Mumbai. While Vijender is India’s knockout king and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion, No. 1 Chinese boxer Zulpikar is a WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion.

Leon Panoncillo Jr., Chairman WBO Asia Pacific, said that he was satisfied with the past results of the participants. “After reviewing fight records of both the participants, I am satisfied with their past results and therefore approved this unification bout of the WBO Asia Pacific/WBO Oriental Super – Middleweight titles,” he said.

Both the WBO title holders are number one boxers in their respective countries, maintaining an unbeaten record since the time they made their debut in the field of professional boxing.

Vijender Singh

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title, entered professional boxing in the year 2015. Vijender has eight wins under his belt with seven of them being won by KO and 1 by Unanimous Decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his next opponent. Vijender Singh won his maiden title last year in July after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia. Later in the month of December the golden boy of Indian boxing was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania for his title, which he gracefully retained.

Zulpikar Maimaitiali

The 22-year-old Chinese number 1 is the defending champion of the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Title. He has fought eight bouts with 24 rounds under his belt. Zulpikar has won 7 bouts with no less than 5 KO wins and one draw. The Chinese boxer made his debut in the year 2015, and won the WBO Oriental Title last year in July by defeating Thomas Mashali of Tanzania by TKO.

With this fight both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake and it will be a double title fight.

