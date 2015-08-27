Watch: Usain Bolt takes a tumble as cameraman on Segway hits sprint king

Shortly after winning another 200-meter race at the world championships, Usain Bolt was accidentally taken down by a clumsy cameraman on a two-wheel vehicle.
WATCH: Usain Bolt falls (App users click here)
With Bolt taking in the adoration of the crowd at the Bird’s Nest, the cameraman hit a metal rail on the side of the track and veered right into Bolt. He hit Bolt in the legs from behind and both fell backward to the track.
Bolt appeared unscathed.
- Yohan Blake wants to build on Usain Bolt legacy by winning CWG 2018 medal
- Usain Bolt to play at Old Trafford in June
- Usain Bolt hopes Borussia Dortmund trials lead to playing for Manchester United, speaks to Sir Alex Ferguson
- Usain Bolt gets stone statue in native of Jamaica, see pic
- Usain Bolt likely to hang his boots after 2016 Rio Olympics
- Usain Bolt wins 200m gold, Twitter in awe of the Jamaican showman
Bolt had won the 200m gold and was celebrating with the fans when the incident happened. The video has gone viral on social networking sites.
Careful careful! #thoseareexpensivelegs #Beijing2015 pic.twitter.com/dQYtxew9CR
— Kareem Streete-Thomp (@kaystreete) August 27, 2015
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App