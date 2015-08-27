Watch: Usain Bolt takes a tumble as cameraman on Segway hits sprint king

Usain Bolt enjoys with the fans after winning the 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

Shortly after winning another 200-meter race at the world championships, Usain Bolt was accidentally taken down by a clumsy cameraman on a two-wheel vehicle.

WATCH: Usain Bolt falls (App users click here)



With Bolt taking in the adoration of the crowd at the Bird’s Nest, the cameraman hit a metal rail on the side of the track and veered right into Bolt. He hit Bolt in the legs from behind and both fell backward to the track.

Bolt appeared unscathed.

Bolt had won the 200m gold and was celebrating with the fans when the incident happened. The video has gone viral on social networking sites.

