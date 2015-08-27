Latest News

Watch: Usain Bolt takes a tumble as cameraman on Segway hits sprint king

Usain Bolt was hit by a cameraman on a Segway while he was celebrating his 200m final win with the fans.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 27, 2015 9:18 pm
usain bolt, bolt, usain bolt race, usain bolt world championships, bolt race, world athletics, world athletics championships, bolt twitter, usain bolt twitter, athletics news, athletics Usain Bolt enjoys with the fans after winning the 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)
Shortly after winning another 200-meter race at the world championships, Usain Bolt was accidentally taken down by a clumsy cameraman on a two-wheel vehicle.

With Bolt taking in the adoration of the crowd at the Bird’s Nest, the cameraman hit a metal rail on the side of the track and veered right into Bolt. He hit Bolt in the legs from behind and both fell backward to the track.

Bolt appeared unscathed.

Bolt had won the 200m gold and was celebrating with the fans when the incident happened. The video has gone viral on social networking sites.

  1. B
    bumshell
    Aug 27, 2015 at 9:55 pm
    Must be a friend of Gatlin trying to sabotage the thing
    Reply
    1. J
      Jill V
      Aug 27, 2015 at 8:23 pm
      He did it on purpose.
      Reply
