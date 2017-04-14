Latest News

WADA reinstates Doha anti-doping laboratory

The Doha laboratory can immediately resume all anti-doping activities, including the analysis of urine and blood samples.

By: Reuters | Published:April 14, 2017 9:54 am
WADA is pleased to confirm that the Doha Laboratory's accreditation has been reinstated.

The Doping Analysis Laboratory in Doha has had its suspension lifted and been reinstated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The Doha laboratory, which had its accreditation suspended last November because it did not comply with international standards, can immediately resume all anti-doping activities, including the analysis of urine and blood samples.

“WADA is pleased to confirm that the Doha Laboratory’s accreditation has been reinstated approximately five months after the laboratory was suspended,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

“We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies; and, our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA.”

