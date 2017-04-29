Latest News

WADA reinstates accreditation of Madrid lab

The Madrid lab had its accreditation suspended on June 6, 2016 a move that was a result of world anti-doping body's decision to declare Spain "non- compliant" with World Anti-Doping Code.

By: AFP | Montreal | Published:April 29, 2017 11:49 am
Madrid lab, Madrid lab news, Madrid lab updates, Madrid lab reinstatement, WADA, WADA news, sports news, sports, Indian Express The ruling followed Spain’s delay in updating its laws in line with WADA’s stricter code introduced in 2015. (Source: Reuters)

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced the reinstatement of the Doping Control Laboratory of Madrid almost a year after it was barred from conducting anti-doping tests.

The Madrid lab had its accreditation suspended on June 6, 2016, a move that WADA said was a direct result of the world anti-doping body’s March 2016 decision to declare Spain “non- compliant” with the World Anti-Doping Code.

That ruling followed Spain’s delay in updating its laws in line with WADA’s stricter code introduced in 2015.

The delay was blamed on a 10-month political deadlock that left Spain without a ruling government from December 2015 to October of last year.

“WADA is pleased to confirm that the Madrid Laboratory’s accreditation has been reinstated following the Spanish Anti- Doping Agency’s return to compliance,” WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in a statement. “Given the specific circumstances of their suspension, WADA is confident that the laboratory will continue to operate to the high standards required.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai