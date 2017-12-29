Viswanathan Anand wins World Rapid Chess Championship; watch his crowning moment

Viswanathan Anand won the World Rapid Chess Championship in Riyadh. (File) Viswanathan Anand won the World Rapid Chess Championship in Riyadh. (File)

A win against old rival Magnus Carlsen of Norway seemed to have spurred Viswanathan Anand on as he went on to regain the World Rapid Chess Championship title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. In the final, Anand beat Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev to reclaim the title he had won in 2003.

Anand, took revenge for his 2013 World Championship loss as he defeated World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round match on Wednesday, was placed joint second at the start of the final five rounds (11 to 15) on Thursday. But he moved strongly when it mattered to bag the title on tie-break after a three-way tie with Russians Vladimir Fedoseev and Ian Nepomniachtchi at 10.5 points each from a possible 15. Anand then defeated Fedoseev 2-0 in a two-game tie-break to lift the title.

On Thursday, Anand played out a couple of draws before defeating Russia’s Alexander Grischuk in the 14th and penultimate round of the tournament with white pieces. Leader Carlsen was held to a draw by Vladislav Artemiev of Russia which allowed Anand to join the the Norwegian at the top. In the final round, Anand drew with China’s Bu Xiangzhi while Carlsen suffered a shock defeat to Grishchuk.

At the end of the fifteen rounds, Anand remained unbeaten in the competition with six wins and nine draws. The former World No 1, who had lost his overcall crown to Carlsen in 2013, reclaimed the World Rapid Chess Championship title he had won in 2003 beating Vladikir Kramnik in the final. Anand, who had an indifferent season so far thus finished on an overwhelming note. It reflected in his tweet following the win where he wrote, “Thanks all!! Feeling is like floating. My head keeps playing the song… we are the champions! The words ring so true. More on this moment after the blitz!”.

Thanks all!! Feeling is like floating. My head keeps playing the song… we are the champions! The words ring so true. More on this moment after the blitz! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) December 28, 2017

Other Indians in the competition were P Harikrishna (finished in 16th place), Surya Shekhar Ganguly (60th), Santosh Gujrathi Vidit (61st), B Vadibhan (65th), SP Sethuraman (96th).

His rise as champion once again earned him plenty of plaudits including from former rival Garry Kasparov and President of India’s Office.

Congratulations to the man from the sixties, @vishy64theking, on his World Rapid title! I hope you dedicated this latest victory to everyone who has asked you when you were going to retire! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 28, 2017

Congratulations Viswanathan Anand for winning the World Rapid Chess Championship. Such determined pursuit of excellence across decades makes you an inspiration for all of us. India is proud of you #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

Some behind the scenes photos after Anand became the World Rapid Champion 2017. The Indian team celebrated Anand's victory with a dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel. Photos: IA R. Ananthram pic.twitter.com/NxeudK2y0Y — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 28, 2017

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal,

Mo Farah, our own Mary Kom and @vishy64theking 2017 has closed the age debate. It is just a number. #VishyAnand — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 29, 2017

Form is temporary, Class is permanent. @vishy64theking you are a living legend. What an amazing performance! Massive respect! @RiyadhChess #WorldRapidChess — Surya Sekhar Ganguly (@suryachess64) December 28, 2017

The king is back.

Congratulations @vishy64theking on winning the King Salman World Rapid Chess Championship. pic.twitter.com/tAV6O2dXzc — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) December 28, 2017

#ViswanathanAnand wins World Rapid Chess Championship. Congratulations to the man who always make #India proud. Such determined pursuit of excellence across decades makes you an inspiration for all of us. India is proud of you. @vishy64theking pic.twitter.com/hoYZBkhWEb — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) December 29, 2017

And here is his crowning moment, when he won the title in a tiebreak.

And @vishy64theking Won World Rapid championship.Surprising his naysayers everytime with astonishing comebacks. Country must give him his due by considering him for Bharat Ratana.He has done a lot for Chess & India.Congratulation. #RiyadhChess #c24live @sardesairajdeep @suhelseth pic.twitter.com/rJWqQ0LZ29 — Rajesh Bhatti (@rjsh8756) December 28, 2017

