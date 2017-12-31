Viswanathan Anand off for ‘family time’ after winning Bronze at World Blitz Chess Championship

Viswanathan Anand bagged a bronze medal in the World Blitz Chess Championship. (Twitter/Viswanathan Anand) Viswanathan Anand bagged a bronze medal in the World Blitz Chess Championship. (Twitter/Viswanathan Anand)

What an end of year it has been for five-time World Chess Champion in classical category Viswanathan Anand. On Thursday, the Indian went on to regain the World Rapid Chess Championship title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by defeating Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev. It was his first championship victory in the category since 2003. Two days later, Anand went on to win a bronze medal in the World Blitz Chess Championship.

The victories have come just a few weeks after Anand finished last in the London Chess Classic. The Indian proved his detractors wrong and ended his year on a high note.

Now, with the new year coming, the chess player said that he will be celebrating the occassion with his family. In a tweet, he also said that he is keeping the medals safe as his wife Aruna Anand had asked him to do so.

“Thanks everyone. Mildly put, I am very pleased with my play! Happy 2018. Now family time till Wijk. This picture is for my wife, she has asked me to bring the medals back very safely. This is proof!”

Anand’s victory this year was truly special as he also defeated his old rival Magnus Carlsen in the process. Speaking in an interview, the Chennai ace described his victory against the World No. 1 as the “crucial moment”.

“The crucial moment was the win against Magnus Carlsen. Because he had come back after a defeat against Bu Xiangzhi. He seemed to be in great form, as always. He has this amazing ability to win games on demand where he is just able to pull together these long streak (of wins). So at that moment I must admit I felt he was favourite for the final few rounds,” he said.

