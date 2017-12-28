Vishwanathan Anand beats World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in World Rapid Championship

The tournament is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Source: File) The tournament is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Source: File)

Vishwanathan Anand beat reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in the ninth round of the World Rapid Championship. The Indian, playing from the black side of the Nimzo-Indian defence, won the game in 34 moves thanks to an endgame in which his queen and bishop that controlled the long diagonal proved too powerful. The tournament is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anand and Carlsen are considered rivals in the sphere of chess. Anand won the World Championship in 2007 and went on to defend the title three times before Carslen, in 2013, dethroned him. Carlsen won the title yet again in 2014.

Anand, Vladimir Kramnik and Wang Hao were among the leaders in Riyadh. Pune’s Eesha Karavade defeated higher-rated Valentina Gunina in the ninth round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd