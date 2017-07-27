Virender Sehwag and PT Usha set to pick Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardees

Virender Sehwag will be a part of the 12 member panel to pick the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardees. (Source: AP) Virender Sehwag will be a part of the 12 member panel to pick the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardees. (Source: AP)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and former athlete PT Usha have been named in the Committee to pick Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardees. Pulela Gopichand and Pankaj Advani named in committee to pick Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awardees. The committee will comprise of 12 members among which the duo are a part of. The Committee will be headed by Justice (retd) C K Thakkar. It will meet on August 3 to select this year’s awardees.

Meanwhile, other members featuring in the Committee are Mukund Killekar (boxing), Sunil Dabbas (Kabaddi), M R Mishra (Journalist), S Kannan (Journalist), Sanjeev Kumar (Journalist), Latha Madhvi (Para athlete), Anil Khanna (sports administrator), Injeti Srivastava (DG, SAI) and Rajvir Singh (joint Secretary, Sports Ministry) as the other members.

It may be recalled here that the Arjuna Award was instituted in 1961 as the highest national recognition for outstanding performance in Sports and Games in the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Cup, World Championship disciplines and Cricket.

