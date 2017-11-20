Virdhawal Khade shifts to Mumbai for better training ahead of Commonwealth and Asian Games

Eyeing podium finish at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, Olympian swimmer Virdhawal Khade has shifted to Mumbai from Sindhudurg in order to prepare well for the next year’s mega events.

Khade, who works as a tehsildar (a government position), was posted in Sindhudurg district in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. He requested for a transfer to the Mumbai office and the Maharashtra government helped him in that regard.

“I am in the bracket for a medal in the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Realistically if you see I have a chance to bag medals (at these games), but I have to balance my work and training and see how does it work out,” Khade, who participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, told reporters on sidelines of a promotional event in Mumbai.

“I asked for the transfer (from Sindhudurg) because generally after a year one does not get a transfer. I got a lot of help from Maharashtra minister (Chandrakant Patil), who hails from Kolhapur. So my transfer happened and I have joined in Mumbai (office) and my (full-fledged) training will start from next week,” he added.

The 26-year-old from Kolhapur revealed that he had put on weight and did not enter the swimming pool for 6-8 months.

“Yes (the posting in the Konkan region hampered my career). There was no swimming pool there and I did not enter the pool for six to eight months. When I was in Sindhudurg, my weight was 105kg. Since I started training two months back, I have shed 20kgs. Diet and consistency has helped me. I took part in the nationals and had to reduce my weight,” he said.

According to Khade, the results in the nationals that took place in Bhopal, were satisfactory.

“The national in Bhopal was my first competition after one-and-half-year, so the result was satisfactory.”

Khade said a lot of players from Maharashtra were playing for other states. He urged the state government to intervene.

“There is a lot of talent in Maharashtra but the players participate from other states or Railways, this should stop. The earlier government provides a solution to it, the better it is,” he signed off.

