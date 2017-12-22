Virat Kohli top sports personality in 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List

Virat Kohli is the highest earning sports personality as per the Forbes list. Virat Kohli is the highest earning sports personality as per the Forbes list.

Virat Kohli continues to remain head and shoulders above other sports personalities in the latest Forbes list where they name the highest earners. India skipper’s tally reads Rs 100.72 crore, putting him in third place in the 100 celebrities list, behind Bollywood actors Salman Khan (Rs 232.83 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 170.5 crore). They had finished top three in 2016 also but their cumulative earnings have dropped by almost 20 per cent. PV Sindhu, fourth in sports personalities list and 13th overall, is the highest money gainer (in percentage terms) with her brand rising after the 2016 Olympic silver medal. It has impacted her earnings which have increased nearly 17 times.

The methodology for calculation of the figure and the subsequent rankings is based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. In order to ascertain the figures, Forbes took independent estimates from industry insiders, talent management agencies, film and TV production companies, publishers, music industry professionals, sports consultants, advertising and media agencies, brand marketers, celebrity managers and other relevant experts.

Sachin Tendulkar is second in the sports list (Rs 82.50 crore), former India captain MS Dhoni is third (Rs 63.77 crore) and R Ashwin (Rs 34.67 crore) rounds off the top five crickets in the list. Other non-cricketers in the list are: Saina Nehwal (Rs 31 crore), golfer Anirban Lahiri (Rs 12.44 crore), Kidambi Srikanth (Rs 6.13 crore), Sania Mirza (Rs 2.80 crore) and Sunil Chhetri, at 100th, on Rs 2.30 crore.

In total, 21 sports personalities make the top-100.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd