Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran win silver medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

Sakshi Malik finished second best at the Asian Wrestling Championships. (Source: Olympics Press Twitter) Sakshi Malik finished second best at the Asian Wrestling Championships. (Source: Olympics Press Twitter)

After bronze medal for Ritu Phogat at Asian Wrestling Championships, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran added silver medals to India’s kitty at the Asian event at the KD Jadhav Stadium in New Delhi. Where Ritu won bronze in the 48kg category, Vinesh and Sakshi brought laurels to the country in the 55kg and 60kg categories respectively. Later in the day, Kakran won a silver medal in the 69kg category.

Sae Nanjo of Japan won gold in the 55kg category after beating Vinesh 8-4 and Sakshi, India’s bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, lost to another Japanese in Risako Kawai by technical superiority (10-0). Sara Dosho got the better of Kakran in the contest in the 69kg category later in the day.

Sakshi was leading India’s campaign and drew hopes for the Indian contingent. And on Friday she looked dominant and strong in her first two rounds against Uzbekistan’s Nabira Esenbaeva and then Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova. She was initially enrolled for the 58kg category but was a kilo overweight which forced the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to move her into the 60kg category.

