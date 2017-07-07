Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik in eight-member India women’s wrestling team for World Championships

Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are among the eight women wrestlers selected for World Wrestling Championship 2017. (Source: Instagram) Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are among the eight women wrestlers selected for World Wrestling Championship 2017. (Source: Instagram)

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are among the eight women wrestlers who have been selected to represent India in Senior World Wrestling Championship 2017, which will take place in Paris in August.

The other six women wrestlers included in the squad are Sheetal Tyagi, Lalita Sehrawat, Pooja Danda, Shilpi Sheoran, Navjot and Pooja.

An elated Phogat took to Twitter to share her joy. She posted a picture of herself with the other girls with the caption, “Here we come Paris! Happy to have made #India’s @wrestling World C’ship team! Ready for this massive challenge! #ChakDe #BringItOn”

Meanwhile, the decision on Asian champion Bajrang Punia’s selection for the upcoming World Wrestling Championship has been postponed to next week due to health reasons. Sandeep Tomar, on the other hand, qualified in the free style 57 kg category.

“Wrestler Bajrang submitted an application to the WFI office requesting that he was unable to participate in the trials due to viral fever and that final trials in his weight category may be held after his recovery. The federation, after consulting with the chief coach, has decided that the final trial between Rahul Maan and Bajrang will be held next week and the winner selected for the World Championship,” the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said in a statement.

The squad has been announced after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted selection trials across weight categories at the SAI Training Centre in Sonepat.

