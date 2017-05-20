Vikas Krishan satisfied with chance to explain no-show at Asian Championships

Vikas Krishan is also a former World Championships bronze medallist and an Asian Games gold winner. (Source: Express Photo) Vikas Krishan is also a former World Championships bronze medallist and an Asian Games gold winner. (Source: Express Photo)

Vikas Krishan appeared on Saturday before a disciplinary committee to clarify about his semifinal bout in the Asian Championships which he had forfeited. He said he was convinced with the opportunity given to him. “I have given my version of the happenings. I am satisfied with the opportunity I was given to explain things. I have told the committee members that whoever is guilty of what happened deserves to be punished,” Vikas said without revealing the exact contents of his dismissal.

As per reports, Krishan had a World Series of Boxing (WSB) bout on May 11 in Paris and that resulted in confusion over his travel plans. It ultimately led to his decision to forfeit the Asian Championship bout. Later, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) denied him the options to compete in the WSB bout either.

Krishan came in as the top seed in the Asian meet. The middleweight boxer previously had given a walkover against Lee Dongyun of Korea in the semifinal earlier this month in Tashkent, for which the reasons have not been revealed till now.

For an inquiry into the matter, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) formed a three-member disciplinary committee headed by Asit Banerjee and includes Rajesh Bhandari and Nirwan Mukherjee. All three members spoke to Vikas in the hearing on Saturday.

“I have been told by the committee members that I should now join back training and start preparing for the World Championships. I think the committee members are empathetic towards whatever happened,” Krishan said.

