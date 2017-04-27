Vikas Krishan, Manoj Kumar to compete in WSB for British Lionhearts

Vikas Krishan will be in action on May 11 when British Lionhearts take on France Fighting Roosters. Vikas Krishan will be in action on May 11 when British Lionhearts take on France Fighting Roosters.

World Championships bronze winner Vikas Krishan and Commonwealth gold-medallist Manoj Kumar are among the three Indian boxers to have fetched contracts in the semi-professional World Series of Boxing, signing up with British Lionhearts.

Two-time King’s Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar (49kg) is the third Indian boxer to ink a deal with the British team, which is in the quarterfinals of the event.

While Vikas (75kg) and Manoj (69kg) will be in action on May 11 in Paris when British Lionhearts take on France Fighting Roosters, Shyam Kumar will make his debut on May 20 in the return contest in London.

The clashes in Paris and London will decide whether British Lionhearts make the semifinals.

“Only three weight categories had vacant slots and we offered these boxers. The British team was keen on Shyam among the two light flyweights that we nominated. But Vikas and Manoj were our sole entries in 69kg and 75kg,” a senior Boxing Federation of India official told PTI.

WSB is owned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and boxers compete without vests or headguards in five rounds of three minutes each. The bouts are scored by professional-style 10-Point-Must-System.

India did not have any participation thus far in the ongoing WSB season even though boxers such as Shiva Thapa and Gaurav Bidhuri have competed in the event in its previous seasons.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 8:54 pm