Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu Live Streaming: When and where to watch Vijender’s pro boxing bout, TV coverage, time in IST

Ace Indian boxer Vijender Singh hopes to end the year with a successful defence of his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles as he takes on West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion Ernest Amuzu of Ghana at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. The 32-year old has enjoyed a great run in the professional career, winning all his nine fights. Amuzu, on the other hand, has 23 wins under his belt including 21 knockouts out of 25 fights. The Rajasthan Rumble will be Amuzu’s first fight in India which will also feature Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Amandeep Singh who will take on Manoj Kumar from Punjab while two-time Asian Boxing champion, Kuldeep Singh will face Amrinder Singh from Haryana.

When is Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu?

Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu will take place on Saturday, December 23, 2017. Vijender will be defending his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles on Saturday.

Where is Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu?

Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu will take place at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Vijender has won all his nine professional fights so far.

What time does Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu start?

Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu begins at 07:00 PM IST. This will be Amuzu’s first fight in India.

Which TV channels will live telecast Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu?

Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu will be live telecast on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3. Sony Six in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu?

Vijender Singh’s fight against Ernest Amuzu live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com but the streamed will be delayed for normal account holders. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

