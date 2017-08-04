Latest News
  • Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali live streaming: When and where to watch the boxing bout, live TV coverage, time in IST

Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali live streaming: When and where to watch the boxing bout, live TV coverage, time in IST

Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali live streaming: Vijender Singh is set to take on China’s undefeated boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali for a double-title fight on Saturday. Both the boxers haven't lost a single bout so far. Catch all the live action and coverage from the bout here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 4, 2017 9:03 pm
Vijender Singh, Zulpilkar Maimaitiali, Indian Express Vijender Singh will take on Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Vijender Singh is set to take on China’s undefeated boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali for a double-title fight on Saturday. Both boxers haven’t lost a single bout so far. Moreover, their individual titles would be at stake. Vijender is WBO Asia Pacific Middleweight champion, while Zulpikar is WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion.

When is the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be held on Saturday, August 5.

What time is the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The evening of boxing bouts will begin at 6.30 PM IST. Expect the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali to begin at around 9 PM IST (Saturday evening). If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD in English and SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi.

Where is the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be played at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), in Worli, Mumbai.

How do I follow the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali live online?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be streamed live on Sony Liv app. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
32
Zone B - Match 12
FT
31
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas (32-31)
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
24
Live - 2nd Half
FT
18
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 15
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 