Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali live streaming: When and where to watch the boxing bout, live TV coverage, time in IST

Vijender Singh is set to take on China’s undefeated boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali for a double-title fight on Saturday. Both boxers haven’t lost a single bout so far. Moreover, their individual titles would be at stake. Vijender is WBO Asia Pacific Middleweight champion, while Zulpikar is WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion.

When is the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be held on Saturday, August 5.

What time is the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The evening of boxing bouts will begin at 6.30 PM IST. Expect the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali to begin at around 9 PM IST (Saturday evening). If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD in English and SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi.

Where is the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be played at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), in Worli, Mumbai.

How do I follow the bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali live online?

The bout between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaitiali will be streamed live on Sony Liv app. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com

