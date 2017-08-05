Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali, Live Boxing, Battleground Asia: Neeraj Goyat vs Allan Tanada in action; Kharera, Jitender, Akhil win

Vijender Singh vs Zulpilkar Maimaitiali Live: The two boxers from India and China respectively will put their titles on the line. (Source: PTI) Vijender Singh vs Zulpilkar Maimaitiali Live: The two boxers from India and China respectively will put their titles on the line. (Source: PTI)

Vijender Singh will once again headline a quality packed card which also features his former Olympics experienced boxers in Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar who are making their debut having competed at the Beijing Olympics. However the eyes of those at the NSCI in Mumbai and millions watching on the TV screens would be transfixed on the boxer from Bhiwani when he steps up to the ring and eye an extension to his so-far flawless and unbeatable run in professional ring. For that Vijender will take on Chinese No.1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali with boxers currently holding a title around their waist and putting it on the line – WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight & WBO Oriental Super Middleweight. In other bouts, Akhil Kumar (Junior Welterweight – 63.5 Kg) will take on TY Gilchrist and Jitender Kumar (Lightweight – 61.2 Kgs) will face Thanet Likhitkamporn. Other Indian boxers in competition will be WBC Asia Welterweight Champion Neeraj Goyat, Pardeep Kharera, Dharmender Grewal and Kuldeep Dhanda. Follow live updates from Battleground Asia where Vijender Singh takes on Zulpikar Maimaitiali.

BATTLEGROUND ASIA BOXING LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the boxing card from Worli, Mumbai at the NSCI with the marquee event featuring Vijender Singh.

2004 hrs IST: Neeraj Goyat is now fighting Allan Tanada in the second last bout of the evening! Into the fifth round and things pretty even so far between the two boxers. The Indian boxer in black and red trunks against Tanada in the colours of his native Philippines.

1936 hrs IST: Akhil Kumar wins on his debut at the age of 36. An abdominal issue for Ty Gilchrist and that’s a technical knockout. Fantastic debut for AK47!

1910 hrs IST: The second bout of the night is a lightweight South East Asia 4 round bout b/w India’s debutant Jitender Kumar & Likhitkamporn. And Jitender makes it 2-0 in the night for India with a strong win

1830 hrs IST: The first bout of the night is between Wanphichit Siriphana and Pardeep Kharera in the Welterweight category and the Indian boxer comes out tops to give India a 1-0 lead in the matches tonight.

Pardeep Kharera wins the bout by TKO as Wanphichit Siriphana is unable to continue due to injury.

Chak de India! #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/HphiFpkfaF — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 5, 2017

Pardeep with a TKO win with the Thai boxer unable to continue due to an injury.

