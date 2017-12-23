Vijender Singh wins 10th successive bout, retains Asia Pacific and Oriental belts: Highlights

Vijender Singh was dominant throughout the bout. Vijender Singh was dominant throughout the bout.

Vijender Singh dominated most of the 10 rounds and so, the decision in the end may have been a unanimous one, but hardly surprising. Amuzu was the aggressor in the beginning and can lay claim to the first round. The second and third were more even affairs and a winner is anyone’s guess. After that, Vijender started nudging himself in front. Towards the end, it looked only a matter of time before Vijender becomes the first person to knock out Amuzu. But the Ghanaian stood his ground and kept his record of 0 knockouts intact.

Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu, Highlights:

1001 PM: ITS UNANIMOUS, Vijender Singh remains WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion and has won his 10TH SUCCESSIVE PROFESSIONAL BOXING BOUT. Amuzu held the edge in the first round and maybe in Round 2. But since then, it has been one-way traffic, Vijender Singh remains unbeaten in his pro boxing career.

0956 PM: The bell rings, the two boxers touch gloves and a short hug, end of the 10th round. We await the results as judges count the points.

0951 PM: Ninth round, Unless Amuzu knocks out Vijender, the Indian’s 10th successive win is what is going to happen at the end of this. It will be a surprise if anything apart from that happens

0945 PM: Vijender now keeping his distance, using his long reach to land a few jabs here and there. Amuzu has to take the initiative now and Vijender is just stalking his prey now.

0940 PM: Six down and it only seems a matter of time now. Vijender leaves all his signature pragmatism behind and goes straight for the blows in the early seconds of the sixth round. Amuzu tried to recover from that but there is little doubt that Vijender has won the last four rounds

0935 PM: Wow! How about that from Vijender. Vijender lands a few combinations opening up Amuzu’s defence. Amuzu then seemed to complaint about a head butt but Vijender has raced away in the fifth round

0930 PM: Vijender takes control in Round 4. Amuzu has started taking a more pragmatic approach and that give Vijender the chance to take risks. He manages to land a few punches that may not have hurt Amuzu physically but certainly would go against him on the scorecard. Vijender also goes for a few body blows to lure the Ghanaian into his trap. He has not run away with this one but Round 4 has been good for him.

0923 PM: Better this time around for Vijender as Ernest makes some rash moves. The Ghanaian is getting close to Vijender despite the latter’s better reach.

0920 PM: A very even first round. Vijender took some time to get his defence sorted out as Amuzu landed a couple of punches on his face. Vijender managed to hold his own but the Ghanaian may have just taken an advantage here.

0915 PM: The match will last a maximum of 10 rounds, each round of 3 minutes each. Amuzu is a tough opponent, 23-2 record is no mean feat. He has never been knocked out. Vijender has a real task in his hand as he looks to make it 10 wins in a row.

0911 PM: National Anthems around the stadium. First is the God Bless our Homeland Ghana for the challenger for the day, Ernest Amuzu. India’s Jana Gana Mana is next and the stadium comes to life at that point

0905 PM: So here we go. Ernest Amuzu comes out with the Ghanaian flag being held in front of him. He has a smile on his face and hops and dances his way to the ring. Once there, he is all over the place, warming up and waving to the audience, the smile plastered on his face.

