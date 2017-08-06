Vijender Singh expands kingdom; retains Asia Pacific, wins Oriental title

Vijender Singh beat Zulpilkar Maimaitiali by unanimous decision. (Source: PTI) Vijender Singh beat Zulpilkar Maimaitiali by unanimous decision. (Source: PTI)

Vijender Singh continued to remain unbeaten in professional boxing but he received a scare and a real hammering at the hands of China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a closely contested bout at the NSCI Complex in Mumbai on Saturday. In a bout that was on par for the most part, Vijender outslugged and produce exemplary defence to not only defend his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title but also snatched Zulpikar’s WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title. This was Vijender’s ninth successive win and seven of the wins have been KOs but this one was the furthest the Beijing Olympic bronze medallist had been pushed in his short career in the professional circuit.

Prior to the bout Vijender had claimed, in sheer confidence, that Chinese products don’t last long. But Zulpikar proved him wrong by not only extending Vijender to all ten rounds but squeezing each and every ounce out of the Indian. There were three stages in the bout where Vijender was reduced to go down to his knees after unsporting jabs by Zulpikar resulting in the referee’s intervention. But they were, after all, clean hits and took a lot out of the Bhiwani-born boxer. Into the eighth round, Zulpikar’s contact with Vijender’s face did enough to make the Indian bleed. And yet when the final verdict was announced, the decision read out 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 in favour of Vijender which clearly left many pondering as to the sensibility behind the judge’s decision.

Vijender was the better of the two boxers in the first five rounds but Zulpikar picked up in the next five to bring things at an even footing. Even though Zulpikar tried to produce good defence early on, Vijender found a way in and got some neat, clean hits into the body.

In the end though, the friendly relationship between the two was visible in the fact that Zulpikar and Vijender hugged when the bout came to a close and there was the pause before the judge’s made their decision clear. A decision in favour of Vijender to make it 9-0. One would wonder, how, but that is the problem with boxing and question marks have been raised over the officiating time and again. Only India have its first example now.

