Vijender Singh to take on China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali in Mumbai in double title bout

WBO Asia Pacific Champion Vijender Singh will be fighting China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali for a double title fight in Mumbai on August 5. The announcement was made in a press conference held in the city with the first ticket for the fight night being presented to Sachin Tendulkar.

The two boxers will be putting their titles at stake with the winner retaining his own and winning the opponent’s title. Maimaitiali, who is WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion, has remained unbeaten in eight bouts, the same as Vijender. In addition, the Chinese has got five knockouts to his name while Vijender has seven.

“This one is going to be an exciting fight night, not only is my title at stake but I will also be fighting for another title,” Vijender said, “I am very passionate about boxing and I have an aim of winning a certain number of titles, which I will complete at any cost. I have been training hard with Lee for almost 3 months and with every passing day my confidence has increased. There has been constant betterment in my strength and training.”

Vijender had last fought and beat Tanzanian Francis Cheka who had challenged him for his title in Delhi. He said that he was confident of retaining his title and winning a new one in Mumbai. The event will also feature former Olympic Quarterfinalists Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar in action.

